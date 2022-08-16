Local members of Unity in the Community will host an event called “Bridging the Gap” 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at YWCA, 424 N. Main St., Greensburg.
Organizer Ronel Baccus said about her work, “We must come together to bring unity and not division, to have dialogue with the community and honor Black leaders in the community. I’m excited to do this work to help my community. All members of the community are welcome to be a part of this event!”
Many organizations and leaders will be participating in the event, including the youth who will be doing Black history. There will also be an opportunity for the community to ask questions. In addition, there will be food available, entertainment, and resources tables.
Among the more than 15 organizations scheduled to participate are Blackburn Center, Sage’s Army, Community Action, UPMC, Westmoreland County Behavioral Health Community Hero, and the American Red Cross.
Those interested in speaking or having a resource table to advertise their organization may contact Baccus at 412-219-8313 or by emailing Ronelb724@gmail.com.
