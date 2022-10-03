Unity in the Community will host “Break the Silence” 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the YWCA, 424 N. Main St., Greensburg.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This free community event is designed to bring awareness to any types of abuse and domestic violence in the Greensburg area.
Organizer Ronel Baccus said about her work, “We must come together to recognize Black history, and honor Black leaders in the community. I’m excited to do this work to help my community. All members of the community are welcome to be a part of this event.”
Many organizations and leaders will be participating in the event. The organizers are accepting donations for the Blackburn Center: https:www.blackburncenter.org/shelter-items-needed. Also they are accepting donations of Christmas toys for underserved children.
There will be recognition for Black community leaders and an opportunity for the community to come together. In addition, there will be food available, entertainment, and resources tables.
Among the 15 organizations taking part are Blackburn Center, Community Hero, Community Health Clinic, UPMC, Department of Health, Puddin Gems, Community Action, YWCA, Westmoreland County Black Caucus, Ronnie’s Place, Gateway Rehab and the American Red Cross.
Questions may be directed to Baccus at 412-219-8313 or ronelb724@gmail.com.
* * *
