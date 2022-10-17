Unity in the Community will host a free “Break the Cycle” event Friday, Oct. 21, as part of Domestic Violence Month. It brings awareness to any types of abuse and domestic violence in the Greensburg area.
YWCA, 424 N. Main St., Greensburg, will be the setting 4 to 7 p.m.
Organizer Ronel Baccus said about her work, “We must come together to recognize Black history and honor Black leaders in the community. I’m excited to do this work to help my community. All members of the community are welcome to be a part of this event.”
Many organizations and leaders will be participating. Donations will be accepted for the Blackburn Center. https:www.blackburncenter.org/shelter-items-needed.
Also being accepted are donations of Christmas toys for underserved children.
Baccus added, “There is recognition for Black community leaders. There will also be an opportunity for the community to come together. In addition, there will be food available, entertainment, and resources tables.”
More than 15 organizations are scheduled to take part, including Blackburn Center, Community Hero, Community Health Clinic, UPMC, Department of Health, Puddin Gems, Community Action, YWCA, Westmoreland County Black Caucus, Ronnie’s Place, Gateway Rehab, the American Red Cross and others.
