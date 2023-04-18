Unity in the Community will host “Autism Awareness and Teacher Appreciation,” a free discussion about human rights and quality of life from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the Greensburg Event Center, 1700 Washington St., Greensburg.
Organizer Ronel Baccus said about her work, “We must come together to unity in the community. I’m excited to do this work to help my community. All members of the community are welcome to be a part of this event!”
Many organizations and leaders will be participating in the event. There will be recognition of community leaders, food available, entertainment and resources tables.
Among the participants will be the American Red Cross, Wesley Services, Community Hero, Sage’s Army, UPMC, Department of Health, Puddin Gems, Community Action, National Organization of Client Advocates, Westmoreland County Black Caucus, Ronnie’s Place, Laurel Legal, Blackburn Center and others.
Baccus noted on a flier, “We are accepting donations (for the) diapers bank (feminine hygiene).” Direct questions to ronelb724@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.