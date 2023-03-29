Unity in the Community is sponsoring a free event focusing on “Women’s Health” this evening, March 29. The discussion about human rights, quality of life and health screenings will take place 5 to 7 p.m. at Greensburg Event Center, 1700 Washington St. in Greensburg.
In an email received this week, organizer Ronel Baccus commented about her work, “We must come together to unity in the community. I’m excited to do this work to help my community. All members of the community are welcome to be a part of this event.”
Many organizations and leaders will participate, including Mainline Pharmacy, American Red Cross, Wesley Services, Community Hero, Sage’s Army, UPMC, Department of Health, Puddin Gems, Community Action, National Organization of Client Advocate, Westmoreland County Black Caucus, Ronnie’s Place, Laurel Legal, League of Women Voters, and others.
In addition to recognition of community leaders, there will be food available, health screenings, entertainment and resources tables.
Questons? Contact Baccus at ronelb724@gmail.com.
