The American Legion Post 982 Fish Fry series will continue from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the post home, 158 American Legion Road off Charles Houck Road in Unity Township.
The public is invited to “eat in or take out.” To place orders, call 724-423-9284.
Menu items include “huge 11-ounce beer-battered haddock, fish tacos with fresh pico de gallo, peel and eat shrimp with garlic butter, Maryland-style crab cakes, homemade haluski, pierogis, fresh coleslaw, hush puppies and french fries,” according to Mary Stauffer, president of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982, which is hosting the series.
Deadline for submitting news items to Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net
Please make sure day, date and names are correct.
Include who, what, when, where and why.
