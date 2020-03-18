The Unity Township American Legion Post 982 has closed its doors in compliance with Gov. Tom Wolf’s order for nonessential businesses.
“As a result, we will not be having a Lenten Fish Fry until further notice,” announced Mary Stauffer, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.