The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 will host a Pre-Lenten Fish Fry 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at American Legion Post 982, located at 158 American Legion Road, Pipetown, Unity Township.
Diners may eat in or order takeout by calling 724-423-9284.
The menu will include an 11-ounce beer-battered haddock sandwich or a dinner including sandwich, homemade coleslaw and fries. Other sides are crab cakes, peel and eat shrimp, white cheddar mac and cheese, pierogis, homemade halushki, and crabby fries (“french fries smothered with a white cheese sauce sprinkled with bay seasoning”).
All proceeds benefit “veterans, local community services and families,” according to Mary Stauffer, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 president.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: Deadline for submitting Lifestyles news items is 8 a.m. the day before publication.
Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday.
Email Lifestyles news to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net.
Please include contact information (phone number and email) in case of questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.