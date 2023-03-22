American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982’s next Lenten Fish Fry will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 24, at American Legion Post 982, located at 158 American Legion Road off Charles Houck Road in Pipetown, Unity Township.
Unit 982 President Mary Stauffer said in an email, “We usually start cooking at 3 p.m. and are ready to take your orders. We are offering your favorite items of a huge 11-ounce, beer-battered haddock fillet ($10), and dinner includes the 11-ounce beer-battered haddock with french fries and homemade coleslaw ($12).
“Sides are homemade coleslaw (6 ounces for $1), french fries ($2.50), homemade halushki ($2.50), white cheddar macaroni and cheese ($2.50), pierogis (four for $2.50), Maryland crab cakes (two for $6.50), peel and eat shrimp with garlic butter and bay seasoning (a half pound for $6.50) and crabby fries with a zesty cheese sauce and sprinkled with bay seasoning ($3).
“Soup of the week is New England clam chowder (8 ounces for $4).
“We will offer takeout and eat-in. Call ahead orders for takeout at 724-423-9284. All proceeds benefit veterans, military, local community services and families.”
