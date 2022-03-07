The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 is hosting its Lenten Fish Fry from 3 to 7 p.m. every Friday during Lent.
Orders can be placed in advance by calling 724-423-9284. Orders will be takeout, curb-side or eat-in for members.
President Mary Stauffer said, “The fish dinners will be a huge 10-ounce, beer-battered haddock fillet with french fries and coleslaw for $11. Sandwiches will be $9; sides can be purchased separately and include pierogis, mac and cheese, homemade halushki, crab cakes and peel-and-eat shrimp.
“All proceeds from the Auxiliary Lenten Fish Fry provide funds to be used for community resources, events, donations etc.”
Unity Township American Legion Post 982 is located at 158 American Legion Road, near Hostetter in Pipetown. Look for the big rocket.
