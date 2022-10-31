Even before the Carnegie Science Center building was completed in 1991, the organization began honoring U.S. Navy veterans through its engaging tours of the USS Requin (SS 481) submarine, which was moored in the Allegheny River Sept. 4, 1990.
This Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., join Carnegie Museums representatives, elected officials, U.S. veterans from all branches of the armed services, and active members of the U.S. military and their families at a ceremony to commemorate U.S. veterans for their service and sacrifice to our country.
The ceremony will take place on the USS Requin and inside Carnegie Science Center’s RiverView Café.
Pittsburgh native Mark Ferrari will sing the national anthem, and participants can hear remarks from U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb and U.S. Rep. Natalie Mahalek, both of whom are U.S. military veterans, as well as from Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.
Afterward, all veterans and active members of the U.S. military are invited to tour the submarine and enjoy refreshments and networking in the café.
In addition to the event, all U.S. military veterans and active members and up to three of their guests receive free admission to Carnegie Science Center all day, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
