Uncork Happy Valley slated Sept. 30

STATE COLLEGE — FOX 8 and ABC 23, hosts of the popular Uncork the Alleghenies event held each winter in Altoona, announce the first-ever Uncork event going to State College.
Uncork Happy Valley will take place Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Nittany Valley Sports Centre with two sessions, the first from noon to 3 p.m. and the second from 4 to 7 p.m.
Tickets to the event, being sponsored by Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, are $30 in advance and $40 at the door. Ticket price includes a wine glass, reusable tote bag, photo booth photos, caricatures, food and wine tastings, chances to win cash in the money booth, entertainment by Steve “That DJ Guy,” and a silent auction with all proceeds benefiting the Hope Fund of Penns Valley.
A Designated Driver ticket is available for $10 and includes all but the wine glass.
“We are excited to announce the event folks across our region have grown to love and enjoy is making its way to Happy Valley,” said FOX 8 and ABC 23 Station Manager Jim Pastore. “We’ve wanted to make this happen for quite some time, and we are glad it has come to fruition. We hope those who mark their calendars each year to attend Uncork the Alleghenies will now make plans to join us on Sept. 30!”
Pastore said, “Uncork Happy Valley will provide an enjoyable experience. We’ve got a variety of the best wineries and distilleries from across the region, vendors with great products, and entertainment that makes for an enjoyable time in Happy Valley. The Nittany Lions are not in town, and it’s Parents’ Weekend at PSU, so we’re hoping to see everyone at the Nittany Valley Sports Centre for a new tradition.”
FOX 8 News Now host KC O’Day will also make an appearance at the event. Tickets can be purchased online at fox8tv.com or abc23.com.
FOX 8 and ABC 23 operate under Cunningham Broadcasting Corp. The FOX and ABC affiliates are based in the Johnstown/Altoona/State College area.
