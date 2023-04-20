Twin Maples Hunt Club members will perform their semiannual road cleanup on Sunday, May 7.
Club spokesman Bill Glasser said in an email, “Those interested in helping can meet at the club house at 11 a.m. The cleanup will proceed from the Derry Borough line to the Fairfield Township line. We treat every day as Earth Day, keeping the beautiful Chestnut Ridge clean with no dumping of garbage.”
