Congruity Church, 136 Fenneltown Road off Route 22 west of New Alexandria, will host a Buffet or Takeout Turkey Dinner 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the church.
Call one of the following for reservations by Sunday, May 7 — the church at 724-668-7740 or Terry at 724-668-7577.
* * *
Deadline for submitting Lifestyles news is 8 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday each week.
Email Lifestyles news to Lifestyles Editor Louise Fritz lb.society@verizon.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.