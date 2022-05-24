Edward Springel announced there’s still time to register for Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church’s 21st annual Car Hop to be held from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 5, in the Main and Weldon streets parking lots in Latrobe.
Registration is $5. You may pre-register by calling the Weldon Street church office at 724-537-4450 by Friday, May 27. Pre-registrations will receive a $5 coupon that can be used to purchase foods. Parking spaces cannot be saved.
Dash plaques are available to the first 150 registered vehicles. Door prizes and trophies will be awarded. Trophies will go to vehicles registered in 15 classes.
Mr. Springel added, “Whether you have a vehicle to register or not, all are welcome to the fun and relaxing afternoon. Proceeds will benefit our Youth Ministry.”
Contact Trinity at 724-537-4450 or email office@trinitylatrobe.com to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.