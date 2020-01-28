Auditions for the children’s play “Treasure Island” will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, at Carnegie Performing Arts Center, 150 E. Main St., Carnegie, third floor.
Children ages 5-12 will be seen at 10 a.m., 13-18 at 11 a.m. The production will be directed by longtime director Monica Ryan.
Performances will be in April at the Andrew Carnegie Music Hall in Carnegie. For more information, call 412-279-8887 or access www.carnegieperformingartscenter.com
