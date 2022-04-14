After a four-year hiatus, The Grand Halle on Broad Street will bring back its annual high tea tradition on Saturday, May 7.
The 4 p.m. high tea, titled “A Steep in Time – A Grand Afternoon of High Tea,” will feature “delicious sweets and savories, live music and entertainment, raffles and prizes.”
The tea returns after the “Bygone Pleasures” afternoon tea last occurred in 2018.
“All are invited to enjoy the elegance of the beautiful Grand Halle at the tea,” said board chair Kim Rauch. “The event would make an especially nice addition to the Mother’s Day weekend.”
The menu for the afternoon will be comprised of “several delicious courses of light fares, including a cold soup course, a savories course and a dessert/cookie course.” Numerous teas will be available for guests to choose from. All courses will be served in between selections of entertainment.
The entertainment will be provided by Johnstown BrassWorks, a brass quintet comprised of music teachers local to the Johnstown area. The selections for the afternoon will move musically through the decades with a late 20th-century focus.
A high tea is described as “a late afternoon event that includes tea and a light meal.” The tradition of a high tea was taken from England, where the high tea would be the bridge in between meals. This meal typically consists of breads, eggs, desserts and sometimes meats and fish. Today, high teas are celebrated in luxurious settings around the world, from The Russian Tea Room in New York to The Ritz in London.
Tickets are limited and are now available for purchase at GrandHalle.com/cultural-events or by calling 814-254-4033.
Anybody who wants to purchase a ticket must do so by noon Wednesday, May 4. Seating for the event is reserved. Guests will be able to choose their seats upon reserving their tickets for the afternoon.
The Grand Halle on Broad Street is located at 306 Broad St. (the corner of Broad and Third Avenue), Cambria City Cultural District, Johnstown.
Admission is $25 per ticket. Tickets are available at GrandHalle.com/concerts or via calling the box office at 814-254-4033.
