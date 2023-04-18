Touring youth choristers, ringers in area concert April 28

The Chapel Youth Choir and Festive Ringers will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, in the sanctuary at First Presbyterian Church of Greensburg, 300 S. Main St.
Freewill donations will be received for the Montreat Worship and Music Youth Scholarship. These touring musicians are the youth ensembles from Abington Presbyterian Church (APC) in the Philadelphia area. Featuring sixth- to 12th-graders who rehearse and provide musical leadership for the 10 a.m. worship service in their home congregation, they will be in the area as part of their annual spring tour, which this year also includes stops in Pittsburgh and Lewistown before they return to Abington for a homecoming concert. Traditional anthems, mass settings, gospel arrangements, handbell pieces, and community singing comprise the program.
Dr. William Jeffrey Jones, minister of music and organist at First Presbyterian Church, Greensburg, said of the program: “I am excited we have the opportunity to host this choir, under the fine leadership of John Sall. I am acquainted with John through the Montreat experience and I am confident that attendees will be inspired and uplifted by their presentation.”
Similar to First Presbyterian Church, Greensburg, APC has a rich history of music in its worship and community life including a graded choir program for singers of all ages dating from the early 1900s, and APC’s youth musicians have been sharing these gifts with wider audiences through concerts, programs, festivals and annual tours over five decades. Previous outreach programs and host congregations have been very moved by the choir and have written comments of gratitude including:
“The level of expertise, enthusiasm, joy, and spirit you brought into our midst has energized all of us with a brighter vision of what musical worship can be. ...A team of parishioners approached me Sunday morning and practically demanded that we get our hand bells out of their dusty cases immediately! ...More than bringing us wonderful music, your choir has helped build up the body of Christ. ...We all cherish the gift of your ministry among us, and we thank God for the opportunity to have shared this moment with you.”
The Chapel Choir and Festive Ringers have a reputation for excellence as a part of APC’s music program, which includes singing choirs from kindergarten through adults, handbell choirs of all ages, and a symphony orchestra.
The Presbyterian Association of Musicians works in cooperation with Montreat Conference Center to offer two identical worship and music conferences each summer. Guided by the principles of Reformed worship, conferees explore opportunities for vital worship experiences and enriching the liturgical life of the local church. Dr. Jones was a previous conference director.
