The Three Rivers Ringers from Pittsburgh have been invited back to Ligonier for a concert scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond.
The Rev. Frank Hodges, pastor, and the Worship Committee chaired by Birdie Roehrig invite the public to attend the handbell concert. There is no cost to attend; however, a freewill offering will be taken.
Three Rivers Ringers performs on a full seven-octave set of Schulmerich handbells, five sets of Schulmerich hand chimes, an octave of Malmark bass chimes and a two octaves of Schulmerich Silver Melody Bells.
The organization dates back to 2010, according to its website, and is a significant contributor to the arts culture in western Pennsylvania, performing both private and public concerts throughout winter and spring.
