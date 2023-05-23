Three Rivers jazz coming to Grand Halle on Broad Street

For 50 years now, the Three Rivers Saxophone Quartet has been pleasing audiences with classical transcriptions of jazz standards.
At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, the quartet will be performing “those standards as they’ve never been heard before, drenched in the rich acoustics of the Grand Halle,” according to an email from venue spokesman Dave Hurst.
The Three Rivers quartet will feature selections by great song composers such as Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, Cole Porter, and Richard Rodgers in a memorable program that should be familiar to many. The program will consist of classical, popular and jazz music. Some tunes will include a rhythm section.
Members of the TRSQ are Marino Galluzzo, soprano saxophone; Mike Jacob, alto saxophone; Steve Ehrin, tenor saxophone, and Warren Yeckel, baritone saxophone.
Special guest musicians Deb Weible on drums and Bruce Wallace on string bass will assist the quartet in arrangements of jazz standards.
While this will be the quartet’s first appearance in the Halle, member Steve Ehrin has performed there as a bassoonist in various Johnstown Symphony Orchestra ensembles.
“Having performed at the Grand Halle multiple times now, I think it’s a beautiful facility,” said Ehrin. “It’s expansively resonant, incredible for making music and best utilized by having a large audience in attendance. The more attendees in seats, the better we (performers) can control our sound! Please consider attending the concert and supporting the Halle!”
This will be the finale of the Grand Halle’s 2022-23 Chamber Concert Series — a season that premiered with Maureen Conlon Gutierrez and Rodrigo Ojeda, a violin-piano duo in January; the Penn State Glee Club in March, and organist Emily Roy in April.
“It’s been a concert season of growth for us,” said Kim Rauch, program director for the Grand Halle. “Audiences have been building as more-and-more people discover the dynamic experience of hearing classical and choral music in the Halle.”
Tickets and further information for the Three Rivers Saxophone Quartet are available at GrandHalle.com or by calling 814-254-4033. Five-dollar discounts on adult tickets can be obtained by purchasing four or more tickets.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, $10 for students. Series discount: Four or more tickets can be purchased for $20 each.
The Grand Halle Chamber Concert Series is supported in part by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, Somerset Trust Co., The Tribune-Democrat, the 1889 Foundation through a Creative Health Impact Grant, Johnstown Airport, and Barnes Saly and Co.
Grand Halle is located at 306 Broad St., Johnstown.
For more information on the program, contact Rauch at krrauch@gmail.com.
