After decades in Point State Park, the 63rd annual Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival, a production of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, will move entirely into the Cultural District June 3-12.
The festival will celebrate 10 days of art and music – free and open to everyone – and will help to reinvigorate downtown Pittsburgh by generating millions of dollars in economic activity.
Due to new usage rules and regulations issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for Point State Park, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust was no longer able to utilize the iconic site for the 10-day festival.
Instead, the Trust will showcase Pittsburgh’s renowned Cultural District as the festival grounds are anchored by a pop-up park located at Eighth Street and Penn Avenue.
PCT noted, “Guests from Pittsburgh and visitors from around the country can expect the same high-quality artistic offerings that have positioned the Festival among the nation’s premier free arts experiences: 10 evenings of headlining music concerts on the Dollar Bank Main Stage, regional music and dance performances on multiple outdoor stages, inspiring public art installations, multiple indoor gallery exhibitions, the annual Juried Visual Art Exhibition, and an award-winning Artist Market featuring fine art and fine craft from hundreds of artists.”
Stay connected with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust for updates on the 2022 festival experience, including lineup announcements coming in April and May.
Go to www.trustarts.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.