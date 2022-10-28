Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 of the American Legion Auxiliary announced details of the Veterans Day observance in Latrobe.
There will be a parade at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, followed by a service for the veterans at Veterans Memorial Plaza behind the Loyalhanna Apartments high rise.
Lunch will be served to the veterans from noon to 3 p.m. if they are members of American Legion Post 515. Dues "must be paid in advance or that day." Auxiliary members who plan to attend and help serve lunch to the veterans are asked to wear "red tops and black pants,"
These details were discussed during Unit 515's monthly meeting called to order Oct. 10 by President Janet Penrose, followed by the opening prayer led by Kathy Roble, roll call of officers and reading of the minutes conducted by Mary Pescatore and treasurer's report by Carol Greenawalt. All were approved as read.
Committee updates followed:
Americanism: Greenawalt reported the information has been received for this year's Essay Contest and the theme is "What Patriotism Means to You."
Auxiliary Emergency Fund: Irene Hoyle collected $27.
Cards and visiting: Donna Rodgers has sent get well cards to Lois Neiderhiser and Mary Jo Fromme.
Children and Youth: Valerie Weichenhiser and Fromme has sent out cards to the veterans for "Happy Autumn and Thank You for Your Service."
Legislative: Rodgers reported on the Comprehensive Toxics Act based on the precedent established by the Agent Orange Act of 1991. It provides multiple generations of veterans access to VA health care and benefits for exposure to atomic radiation, Agent Orange burn pits and other environmental poisons. It provides veterans 10 years of VA health care after they leave the military. It's an increase of five years.
Girls State and Juniors: Penrose received a notice from ALA Department of Pennsylvania, which is looking for volunteers to be a counselor or staff member for the next Girls State program. Penrose said, "your interest should be submitted by Dec. 15."
Membership: Greenawalt said Unit 515 has "76 paid members plus we added two new members this month. Just a reminder to members, your dues must be paid by Dec. 31. After that there is a late fee of $5 added. No more dues paid late."
National Security: Mary L. Daughenbaugh stated, "the National Guard enlistment is falling off. Troops are leaving at a faster pace than recruits coming on board, leading to an annual loss of 7,500 recruits. The reasons are many but Guard officials suggest that young people may not be hearing the strong call to service that they did when the U.S. was at war in Iraq and Afghanistan in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, attack."
Presidents Project: Mary Pescatore collected $22.05 for the Presidents Project.
New Business: A motion was made by Roble and seconded by Weichenhiser to increase the amount to be given to the Santa Fund for the Veterans at the hospital to $200. A motion was made by Rodgers and seconded by Pat Hoffman to increase the amount given for the VA hospital parties to $150 to three hospitals in Pittsburgh. All were in Favor; motion carried.
There will be an Oldies Dance Nov. 5 with Jerry B and Bone Tones playing. Anyone can call the Legion at 724-537-6061 to inquire about the dance.
Lori Eckert read a request from the Latrobe Police Department, which would like to collect 1,400 Christmas cards to pass out to the local veterans in the long-term care homes and the VA hospitals. They can be homemade cards or regular Christmas cards. Send them to Latrobe Police Department, 901 Jefferson St., Latrobe, PA 15650, attention CSO Beth Straka. Handmade cards do not need envelopes. The only thing they request that all cards are sent with love for the veterans. Cards will go to Southwestern Veterans Center, Aspinwall and VA long-term facilities.
Greenawalt reminded everyone to "keep track of your volunteer hours to file in the spring for services rendered as a volunteer; it's important to record your hours."
Unit 515's next meeting will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at the Latrobe post home.
Meeting adjourned with a closing prayer by Roble.
