Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 American Legion Auxiliary will hold election of officers at its next monthly meeting slated for 1 p.m. May 8 at the Latrobe post home.
The announcement was among those made at Unit 515’s April meeting, called to order by President Janet Penrose following the opening rituals, roll call of officers, reading of the minutes and treasurer’s report. All were approved as read.
Committee updates included:
Irene Hoyle collected $20.50 for the Auxiliary Emergency Fund and explained the fund is for “severe financial hardship because of a natural disaster or a personal crisis with short-term emergency assistance.”
Children and Youth — Mary J. Fromme sent Easter and spring cards to the VA hospitals.
Legislative — Donna Rodgers reported, “Major legislative victories were achieved for veterans with advocacy leadership from the American Legion in the second session of the 117th Congress. One bill in particular stood apart: The Sgt. 1st Class Heath Robinson honoring our promise to address Comprehensive Toxics (Pact) Act, which made history by finally recognizing that millions of post 9/11 veterans exposed to burn pits and other contaminants deserve care and disability benefits.”
Girls State and Juniors — Penrose noted, “As of this time we have no one who has registered to attend Girls State program. A request was made from the Girl State program for additional funding to help in the Girls State Store so the students can purchase items.” A motion was made by Carol Greenawalt to “donate $200 since we have no representative to attend to help the program.” The motion, seconded by Kara Thiebaud, was approved.
Poppy Program — Greenawalt reported “the poppies are here and everyone should take some cans and poppies to go out on location by May 1 to various businesses. Or a $10 donation is suggested from members as per the motion made two years ago for those not going out on locations.”
Membership — Greenawalt said Unit 515 has “a new member, Lucille Knapcvyk, making our total 159 paid to date.”
National Security — Mary L. Daughenbaugh asked everyone to “please keep our military men and women in our thoughts and prayers.”
Presidents Project — Clare E. Hann noted, “We are half way to our goal for department (state) president’s goal. Her two projects are the ALA Department of Pennsylvania Headquarters Building Fund and the Johnstown Generals, an all-veterans hockey league in Johnstown area.”
Correspondence — Penrose reported on ALA Westmoreland County Council meeting attendance by her, Greenawalt and Lorel Eckert. The president explained, “There are 29 units in our council, and there should be one from every unit attending.” She also received information from county council to help support its annual bingo. A motion made by Greenawalt to donate a basket and $50 to the county council bingo for May 21, was seconded by Pat Hoffman, and all members present were in favor.
It was noted there will be an Oldies Dance sponsored by Unit 515 from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Latrobe post home. Admission will be a $5 cover charge with music provided by DJ Don. The kitchen will be open.
Also, the unit is in the process of taking members’ sizes and ordering auxiliary shirts with emblems on them. Each shirt costs $30.
Penrose said she received information from Brandon Howard, “the young man we sent the care package to. His next assignment will be in Kentucky. He thanked us for the care package and said it was well received by members of his unit.”
Chaplain Kathy Roble led the closing prayer.
