Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 of the American Legion Auxiliary will conduct its next monthly meeting 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the Latrobe post home.
The announcement was among those made at Unit 515’s January meeting, called to order Jan. 9 by President Janet Penrose. Following the opening rituals, Chaplain Kathy Roble led everyone in a prayer.
A roll call of officers preceded Mary Pescatore’s reading of the minutes from the previous meeting and the treasurer’s report given by Carol Greenawalt. All were approved as read.
Committee updates followed:
Americanism: Essays should be collected to be reviewed for the February meeting, according to Greenawalt. She will check to see if they are ready from the Derry Area School District.
Auxiliary Emergency Fund collected $23.
Cards and Visiting: In the absence of Donna Rodgers and Irene Hoyle, cards will be sent to them by Penrose.
Children and Youth: Mary Jo Fromme said that Christ the Divine Teacher School, Latrobe, is “really active in making cards for the veterans.” A thank-you letter was received from the VA Hospital in Pittsburgh for the many cards they received for Valentine’s Day. Fromme noted, “It is so greatly appreciated by the veterans.”
Legislative: In the absence of Donna Rodgers, Penrose said, “We finally received a Speaker of the House after 15 rounds —amazing.”
National Security: Mary Lou Daughenbaugh reported, “The National Security Committee has been asked to have a special focus on POW/MIAs during the 2022-23 year. Highlighted is the ‘White Table’ service to honor and remember POW/MIAs. Today there are still more than 80,000 American troops missing in action. The American Legion family is dedicated to ensuring that all POW/MIAs are honored and recognized. A great time to do this is on National POW/MIA Recognition Day, which is annually recognized on the third Friday in September.”
Public Relations: Penrose thanked Greenawalt for “submitting the minutes of our meeting,” adding, “we are very thankful for the coverage we get from the Latrobe Bulletin. It is greatly appreciated.”
President Project: Pescatore passed a donation container around to collect funds for this year’s President Project for Department of Pennsylvania, ALA. She collected $18.95.
Correspondence: Penrose reported that “Brandon Howard received the care package we sent to him. He is deployed to Poland, and he was very thankful.”
It was noted the New Year’s Eve Bingo was “a great success.” Upcoming event at Post 515 is a Drag Queen Bingo on Jan. 28.
Penrose added, “We passed out 64 treats at Christmastime to the children.”
Grocery Bingo was played following the business session.
Meeting closed with a prayer by Roble.
