It may be cold outside, but Kelly Strayhorn Theater, East Liberty, will bring the heat this January and February.
The winter 2022 season begins with a focus on the power of activism through “Give Me Liberty: East Liberty Celebrates MLK Day,” a celebration of the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., co–presented with BOOM Concepts. The day will feature activities with Women of Visions, Bloomfield-Garfield Corp. and other community partners in the lobby and performances on stage from STAYCEE PEARL dance project & Soy Sos, Anita Levels, and more.
February brings the long-awaited “When Doves Cry: A Prince Tribute Concert” produced by Pittsburgh music maker Dwayne Fulton and featuring the many classic hits by the Prince of Pop!
Later in February, KST will present the Pittsburgh premiere of “Obi Mbu (The Primordial House): An Igbo Creation Myth,” an experimental dance film whose creative team includes co-directors Mikael Owunna and Marques Redd, movement director Ursula Payne, Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre dancers Corey Bourbonniere and Victoria Watford, and sound designer Herman Pearl (Soy Sos).
The spring 2022 eight-week session of the award-winning Alloy School kicks off Feb. 12 with a new set of classes, including “Creative Play: Stars & Stories,” an outer space themed class for ages 3-6 and their caretakers, and “DanceFit,” a Zumba-type fitness class for ages 18 and up. The learning continues with a music workshop from Freshworks artist and performer Livefromthecity through which participants will find their sound, and a five-part climate change themed dance workshop series from performing artist duo slowdanger running through May.
Masks will be required for both vaccinated and unvaccinated guests.
“With the uncertainty of the pandemic, our community’s health and safety come first for us at KST, “ said Joseph Hall, executive director of Kelly Strayhorn Theater. “Moving forward into our 2021-22 season, we will continue to closely follow the CDC and Allegheny County Health Department’s guidelines to make sure that all of us can enjoy the performing arts without fear or unease. All our performances, workshops and classes will be masked and physically distanced unless otherwise noted because to us, you can’t have a great show without an audience who feels safe and at home. Proof of vaccination will be required for the Saturday, Feb. 19, ‘When Doves Cry: A Prince Tribute Concert.’”
Season events take place at both Kelly Strayhorn Theater, located at 5941 Penn Ave., and KST’s Alloy Studios, at 5530 Penn Ave., unless otherwise noted.
Tickets are now on sale at kelly-strayhorn.org or can be purchased in person at the event. “Pricing is a sliding scale of accessible price points in order to truly welcome all to enjoy the arts,” Hall added.
For full season details, COVID policy updates and tickets, go to kelly-strayhorn.org.
