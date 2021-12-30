The Tamburitzans, a Pittsburgh-based folk ensemble, have performed around the globe to captivated audiences in some of the world’s most prestigious theatres and concert halls for more than 80 years.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, Westmoreland Cultural Trust will bring their unique performance to The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg.
Named after the family of instruments found in the Balkans, the Tamburitzans are the only group of its kind in the United States performing folklore from Croatia, Ireland, Russia, Romania and Latin America.
Year after year, generation after generation, the Tamburitzans dazzle audiences across the country with elaborate costumes and incredibly versatile musicians, singers and dancers. The talented young performers are full-time students enrolled in Pittsburgh-based universities who have chosen to continue the Tamburitzans’ legacy by bringing international cultures to the modern stage.
Tickets — $16, $18, $22, $26 — can be purchased by contacting the Palace box office at 724-836-8000 or visiting www.thepalacetheatre.org.
The box office is open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for walk-in and phone service.
Phone service is also available on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Opened Sept. 2, 1926, as the Manos Theatre, The Palace Theatre today hosts the widest variety of live entertainment in the area in a renovated 1,369-seat facility. www.thepalacetheatre.org
The Palace Theatre is owned and operated by Westmoreland Cultural Trust, a 501c3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to “stimulate cultural and economic development in the Westmoreland County region, to promote the performing arts; preserve and enhance the region’s assets for the benefit of the community.”
