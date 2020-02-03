Latshaw Productions will present The Spinners 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, in the Palace Theatre, downtown Greensburg.
Tickets are $43, $48, $53, $58 and $75; contact the Palace box office at 724-836-8000 or order online at www.thepalacetheatre.org
After five friends in a Detroit public housing project came together in the late 1950s to make music, they became one of the biggest soul groups of the ’70s with 18 Top 40 singles.
Original member Henry Fambrough brings all their hits (“Then Came You,” “I’ll Be Around,” “The Rubberband Man,” “Working My Way Back to You,” and “Could It Be I’m Falling In Love”) to the Palace for an evening of smooth nostalgia.
