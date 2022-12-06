'The Sounds of Christmas' with guest Victory Brinker coming to Palace Dec. 18

"The Sounds of Christmas" is a 90-minute musical celebration of the holidays. This year’s show returns to endearing customs and traditions of the season in a way to inspire the true meaning of Christmas.
Front and center is the Latshaw Pops Orchestra, 22-piece orchestra conducted by Maestro Bruce Lauffer, talented singers, dancers and a master of ceremonies.
They will be joined by special guest Victory Brinker of Unity Township, a 10-year-old internationally renowned classical crossover singer and actress, who is known as a Golden Buzzer winner and finalist on America’s Got Talent.
This family tradition “The Sounds of Christmas” featuring the orchestra with the AGT finalist, will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, in The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg.
Tickets are $25, $30 and $35. Go online to purchase tickets at www.thepalacetheatre.org or call 724-836-8000. This is a Latshaw Productions show. The organizers suggest concert-goers "reserve your tickets today as tickets for this annual Christmas show sell quickly."
It is described as "the longest running Christmas show in the area for 30-plus years."
