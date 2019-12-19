“The 2019 Sounds of Christmas,” a 90-minute musical celebration of Christmas, is coming to the Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20.
This fast-paced musical extravaganza features a 22-piece orchestra conducted by Maestro Bruce Lauffer, talented singers, the Christmas Belle Dancers, and a master of ceremonies.
A spokeswoman said, “This year’s show takes you on a musical journey featuring a blend of traditional carols, favorite Christmas songs, gospel music all sung by our amazing singers, a special visit from Santa Claus, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, heartwarming Christmas stories, audience participation, awe-inspiring dancers, the popular Polar Express played by the incredible Latshaw Pops Orchestra, all combined for an enjoyable family holiday tradition.”
When contacted Wednesday morning, the Palace box office said tickets — $25, $30 and $35 — are still available by going online at http://www.thepalacetheatre.org or by calling 724-836-8000.
This show is presented by Latshaw Productions.
