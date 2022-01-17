The Righteous Brothers coming to Palace Theatre Feb. 16

Tickets are on sale now for The Righteous Brothers show slated for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, in the Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg.
Tickets — $95, $73, $63 and $50 — can be purchased online at www.thepalacetheatre.org or by calling the theatre at 724-836-8000.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo topped the charts in four decades. (Bobby Hatfield, died at the age of 63 on Nov. 5, 2003.)
Now, Bill Medley joins forces with one of the most versatile vocalists in America, Bucky Heard, to bring The Righteous Brothers back to the stage.
The Righteous Brothers concert experience features a string of their biggest No. 1 hits, including “Unchained Melody,” “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’,” “Soul & Inspiration,” “Rock and Roll Heaven,” Medley’s Grammy-winning “Dirty Dancing” theme “The Time of My Life” and much more.
The Righteous Brothers were nominated twice for a Grammy. In 1965, their recording of “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’” was nominated in the Best Rock and Roll Recording category at the seventh annual Grammy Awards.
Their re-recording of “Unchained Melody” was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group at the 1991 Grammy Awards.
They were also awarded the Best New Singing Group in the Billboard Disc Jockey Poll in 1965. The Righteous Brothers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on March 10, 2003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.