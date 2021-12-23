The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh will introduce a new book from The New York Times best-selling children’s book author and illustrator Mo Willems and welcome back a favorite exhibit based on his work.
A limited number of exclusive signed-by-the-author copies of Mo’s new book, “Opposites Abstract,” are now available for purchase in the Children’s Museum Little Orange Store. The book explores opposites in a nontraditional, artistic way, with 18 abstract images. Grab a copy as a holiday gift for the early learners, new readers and Mo Willems fans in your life. Learn more about the book at www.pigeonpresents.com
And for even more Mo, the museum announced that “The Pigeon Comes to Pittsburgh! A Mo Willems Exhibit” is returning to its traveling gallery on Jan. 22.
“We are so thrilled to have a new and innovative book on our shelves, where kids and families can explore the concept of opposites. All of Mo’s books are so beloved, and we can’t wait to share this with our visitors,” said Anne Fullenkamp, senior director of Creative Experiences at Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh.
As part of Willems’ recent Education Artist-in-Residency with the Kennedy Center, the author/illustrator created a series of abstract paintings — inspired by Beethoven’s music — for the celebration of Beethoven’s 250th birthday. As one project often leads to another, the idea for a book about abstract opposites took shape.
Later this year, tickets will be released for “The Pigeon Comes to Pittsburgh!,” where families can spend the day with beloved characters from Mo’s books, including best friend duo Elephant and Piggie, faithful companion Knuffle Bunny, and wily city bird The Pigeon, best known for his antics in “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!” This play-and-learn exhibit lets visitors explore the rich social and emotional lives of the author’s characters as they get creative with animation, games, a fashion show, art making inspired by Willems and buses to drive – both life-sized and wearable.
Prints of illustrations by the author, including sketches and other preliminary materials, will also be on display.
For the latest hours at Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and MuseumLab and to reserve your timed tickets, visit pittsburghkids.org.
Admission is $16 for adults, $14 for children 2-18 and senior citizens. Children under 2 are admitted free. The museum is located on Pittsburgh’s historic North Side at 10 Children’s Way.
For more information or questions about your visit, call 412-322-5058, email hi@pittsburghkids.org or visit pittsburghkids.org.
For the latest COVID-19 guidelines, click https://pittsburghkids.org/about/covid-safety/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.