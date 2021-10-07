On Sunday, Oct. 24, The Grand Halle will present vocalist Sydney Kaczorowski and Friends in a concert titled “10x10: A Musical Exploration and Discovery.”
Kaczorowski, along with pianist Grace Burns and clarinetist Luis Orjuela, will perform 10 classical folk songs in 10 different languages.
This 2 p.m. concert offers an exploration of rare folk and classical music from several countries across the European nations, some of which are not typically performed anywhere else. Sydney’s research and travels has allowed her to uncover these pieces and perform them to the highest caliber.
“This performance offers the Johnstown community the opportunity to celebrate their traditional heritage,” said Alyssa Wroblewski, Grand Halle program manager. “And this music will sound brilliant within The Grand Halle, which was designed for vocal music performance.”
Sydney is a graduate of the Mary Pappert School of Music at Duquesne University, both with a bachelor's degree in music performance and a master's degree in vocal performance. While in Duquesne, she was a member of the Tamburitzans, a Slavic folk arts ensemble, and participated in the Opera Workshop, where she performed selections of Le nozze di Figaro, Don Giovanni, Die Zauberflote, Lakme, and "Little Women," to name a few. After she graduated with her undergraduate degree, she became a member of the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh and has made regular appearances with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.
Internationally, Kaczorowski attended the Bologna International Opera Academy and the Sofia Opera Performing Seminar, where she studied with Bulgarian baritone Peter Danailov on both occasions. Sydney also recently won First Prize in the Balkan Romansiada Vocal Competition, earning her the right to perform in Moscow.
“'10x10' is especially meaningful to me because I have no higher goal as a musician than sharing the unique aesthetics of overlooked music, especially that of unexpected origins,” noted Kaczorowski. “Not only is this music an indelible part of the classical canon, but it deserves a renaissance: to be celebrated and explored deeply despite the ‘difficulty’ of the language or its unfamiliarity. The repertoire in '10x10' has roots that can be traced back to folk music, and so I feel that there is something extra special that we can all take from it. Each piece has its own flavor and history, but the stories and emotions illustrated still connect to us all.”
Tickets are available at GrandHalle.com or by calling 814-254-4033 during regular business hours or at the door.
The Grand Halle on Broad Street is located at 306 Broad St. at the corner of Third Avenue in Cambria City Cultural District, Johnstown.
Admission is $22 per adult, $16 for a senior or child. Everyone "must have a ticket."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.