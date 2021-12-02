The Grand Halle and SongWorks reunite to feature annual concert

On Wednesday, Dec. 8, The Grand Halle and SongWorks will bring back their collaborative holiday favorite, “A SongWorks Christmas.”
SongWorks is returning to the Halle to perform their annual holiday concert after a one-year interruption due to the pandemic. SongWorks is a regional group of musicians who gather on a regular basis to encourage each other to write and perform live music.
The concert will feature an optional pre-show dinner, followed by several local songwriters and musicians performing original compositions and arrangements.
“I think I can speak for all of our members that we terribly missed having this annual Christmas concert last year. And we are thrilled for this one coming up in a few days!” said Denise Baldwin of SongWorks.
The holiday dinner will be catered by Anthony’s and will start at 6 p.m. The meal will include chicken filets, parslied potatoes, green beans, a tossed salad and gob cake. Alcohol will be BYOB for the event. Anyone interested in the optional pre-show dinner must purchase a ticket in advance.
“The annual SongWorks performance has been a staple here at the Halle and a local favorite,” said Alyssa Wroblewski, Grand Halle program manager. “Our audiences can expect us to keep our traditions of the warm holiday dinner, a festively decorated Halle and an intimate concert with local favorites. As for the music, they can expect some new variations of traditional holiday songs and fresh, original pieces to help set the tone for the evening.”
The concert portion of the evening will start at 7 p.m. Tickets for the concert may be purchased in advance or at the door.
Tickets are now available at GrandHalle.com or by calling 814-254-4033 during regular business hours.
The Grand Halle on Broad Street is located at the corner of Broad and Third Avenue, Cambria City Cultural District, Johnstown.
Admission is $22 for dinner and the concert per person and $10 for the concert only per person.
Everyone must have a ticket. Tickets are available at GrandHalle.com or by calling the box office at 814-254-4033.
Tickets for the concert only can also be purchased at the door. Tickets for the dinner and concert must be purchased in advance.
