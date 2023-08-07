The Catholic Accent – International Edition to air Aug. 13 on WPXI

Blessings from around the world taking root in the Diocese of Greensburg are featured on the International Edition of The Catholic Accent television program airing on WPXI, Channel 11, on Sunday, Aug. 13, at 11:30 a.m.
The program will also air on Channel 11 on Sunday, Aug. 20, and a half dozen more times on MeTV.
Diocese spokesperson Clifford Gorski explained in an email release, “Bishop Larry J. Kulick is just back from Slovakia – the homeland of his ancestors. Bishop Kulick was invited to participate in the state holiday honoring SS. Cyril and Methodius, where he was the homilist for a nationally televised Mass. During his visit, Bishop Kulick met the president of Slovakia and other dignitaries and was able to trace the roots of his family and his faith.”
On Aug. 25, the Diocese of Greensburg will hold an International Food Festival at Christ Our Shepherd Center in Unity Township. The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with Mass celebrated by Bishop Kulick and Bishop Medil Aseo. Before becoming Bishop of Tagum in the Philippines, Bishop Aseo served in the International Priests Program in the Diocese of Greensburg. Currently, the majority of priests serving in the International Priests Program are from Tagum. Proceeds raised from the event will support priestly formation in the Diocese of Tagum.
Ahead of the International Food Festival, the Rev. Julius U. Capongpongan, parochial vicar of the parishes in the Yough Catholic Community of Connellsville and Dunbar, who is from the Diocese of Tagum, calls St. Aloysius Parish parishioner Ed Thomas his “United States dad.” Every Friday, the two get together to make tomato sandwiches and share in fellowship. It’s a connection that helps Father Julius feel more like family than friend.
We take you to Perryopolis to meet the “little lights” who are part of “Lucecitas,” a bilingual educational program at St. John the Baptist Parish. Julianna Mendez Baluch, parishioner and Puerto Rico native, started the program that offers lessons and socialization in both Spanish and English for infants, young children and parents.
Every Sunday evening, the Spanish-speaking community of western Pennsylvania gathers for Mass at 6 p.m. at Ascension Parish, Jeannette, celebrated by Benedictine Father Job Foote, parochial vicar. Many young families in attendance and children participate in the various lay ministries of the Mass and gather afterward for a meal and fellowship.
Also featured in the program are Our Lady of Grace Parish parishioners Oluchi and Austin Adesina and their children, Oluwatobi “Toby” and Oluwaseyi “Seyi.” The family believes that God led them to the parish. Their journey began when they traveled 6,000 miles from Nigeria, settling in the Greensburg area for job opportunities. After searching for a church, they were drawn to the parish because of its welcoming atmosphere. Because music is a huge part of the Catholic faith in Nigeria, they quickly became actively involved in using their musical talents for the choir and parish liturgical celebrations.
In Rostraver, faith formation students from St. Anne Parish, Rostraver, and Holy Family Parish, West Newton, show the love and compassion of Christ by connecting their hearts and prayers to orphaned children in Ukraine and supporting those suffering the ravages of war.
As summer comes to an end, an Italian Caprese Salad with Pesto Vinaigrette is on the menu. Monsignor Raymond E. Riffle, diocesan vicar general and rector at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, prepares this “easy and delicious dish perfect for those tomatoes growing in gardens across the diocese.”
The Catholic Accent is always on at TheAccentOnline.org.
