Westmoreland Cultural Trust will welcome back live music fans to The Palace Theatre’s courtyard when TGIS (Thank Goodness It’s Summer) Concert Series returns for its 18th year.
The free concert series begins June 22 and continues each Thursday through Aug. 17.
New this year, Westmoreland Cultural Trust members receive early entry to the venue at 5 p.m. followed by public access at 5:15 p.m. Entertainment is from 6 to 9 p.m. Guests can enjoy food trucks in Art in the Alley and a full bar and concession stand inside the courtyard. The Palace Theatre is in the heart of downtown Greensburg at 21 W. Otterman St.
New this year, TGIS exclusive T-shirts will be available for purchase. “Coming up on its 20th year, TGIS is a longstanding tradition in the community and we’re always looking for creative ways to give patrons a new experience,” said Marketing and Development Director Kyli Stoner in an email update Wednesday. “The T-shirts are cool – they feature the entire TGIS lineup with a hand-drawn design of The Palace Theatre.”
Most of the performers this year are returning from previous years, featuring longtime favorites like Gary Pratt and The Bricks, while bands like The String Theory and Nick Guckert have quickly become popular with patrons.
“I am one of the original acts that started with TGIS,” noted Pratt. “This event is one of my favorite nights of the year. I am so glad we are moving back to the courtyard in downtown. It has a special type of flavor at The Palace. I am happy to be included and look forward to many more!”
With a variety of genres represented this year, including country, alternative acoustic, rock, and blues, guests have an opportunity to hear their favorite kind of music and discover something new.
TGIS SCHEDULE:
June 22: Shiva Skydiver (alternative rock)
Food trucks: Mobile Chef, Big Black Grill
June 29: The String Theory (alternative acoustic)
Food trucks: Miss Meatball, Klosky’s
July 6: Nick Guckert (of The Living Street) (folk rock)
Food trucks: Del Vecchio’s, Lunch Ladies on Wheels
July 13: Alec Henderson (acoustic pop, rock, blues)
Food trucks: Mobile Chef, Miss Meatball
July 20: Hamilton Ave (acoustic classic rock)
Food trucks: Galaxy Donuts, Lunch Ladies on Wheels
July 24: Gary Pratt & Kate Szallar (country)
Food trucks: Klosky’s, Galaxy Donuts
Aug. 3: The Bricks (acoustic trio)
Food trucks: Grub Wagon, Udderly Fresh (rolled ice cream)
Aug. 10: Part-Time Cowboys (country)
Food trucks: Big Black Grill, Miss Meatball
Aug. 17: Miss Freddye’s Homecookin’ Band (acoustic rock, blues, gospel)
Food trucks: Mobile Chef (two trucks)
Two food trucks each week will be parked in the “art in the alley” area between Palace Theatre and Union Trust building.
“Thanks to the city of Greensburg’s new permitting process, bringing food trucks to the cultural district has never been easier,” said Westmoreland Cultural Trust CEO April Kopas. “This year, there is a variety for everyone’s taste, including some dessert options. The trucks parking in the alley ensures patrons can still be close enough to the performance so they don’t miss anything.”
Attendees are encouraged to register beginning the Monday prior to each week’s show at www.westmorelandculturaltrust.org, although walk-ins are always welcome. Registrants will be entered to win new and exclusive Palace Theatre merchandise and will be notified if the performance is moved indoors due to inclement weather.
No outside food or beverages will be permitted.
The 2023 TGIS season is made possible with the support of corporate partners Artisan Plastic Surgery, Baird Private Wealth Management, Blue Sky Sign Co., Bulava and Associates, Captrust, Design 3 Architecture, Elegant Catering, Excela Health (part of Independence Health System), First Energy Foundation, Hampton Inn Greensburg, Integrity Retirement Solutions, J.Corks/Headkeeper, Kacin, Live! Casino, McDowell Associates, Mobile Concepts, PNC Bank, Redstone, S&T Bank, Smail Auto Group, Somerset Trust Co., St. Vincent Summer Theatre, and Trib Total Media.
About Westmoreland Cultural Trust
Westmoreland Cultural Trust is a “501©(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to stimulate cultural and economic development in the Westmoreland County region, to promote the performing arts, preserve and enhance the region’s assets for the benefit of the community.”
WCT is located at 102 N. Main St., Suite 232, Greensburg, PA 15601.
