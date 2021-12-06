Terry Fator and his cast of characters are back on the road with a uniquely created show just for this year.
“Terry Fator’s Holiday Show” is coming to the Palace Theatre 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8.
And, this holiday season, don’t miss a few yuletide surprises performed by Winston, the impersonating turtle; Vikki, the cougar; Duggie Scott Walker, the annoying neighbor, and others.
A Palace spokesman said, “Audiences are in for a fun and festive night full of holiday cheer that is not to be missed!”
Tickets for “Terry Fator’s Holiday Show” — $54, $64, $74 and $115 — can be purchased online at www.thepalacetheatre.org or by calling the box office at 724-836-8000. The theatre is located at 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg. This is a Latshaw Productions show.
According to the Palace spokesman, Fator became a household name when he won season two of “America’s Got Talent,” which showcased his “unique brand of entertainment that combines singing, comedy and unparalleled celebrity impressions. After 25 years of honing his skills at venues and county fairs across the country, the Dallas-bred entertainer’s ‘AGT’ win catapulted him into the upper echelon of entertainers, and eventually led to a record-breaking 11-year run at The Mirage, where he performed in front of millions.”
Fator recently opened his new Las Vegas show, “Terry Fator: Who’s the Dummy Now?” at Liberty Loft inside New York-New York Hotel & Casino.
