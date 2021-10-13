The Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 Auxiliary of 204 Spring St., Latrobe, invites the members and public to its October Spaghetti Dinner 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19.
All dinners are $6 and takeout only. Dinners include pasta, sauce, homemade meatball, salad, bread and dessert (either chocolate or white cake).
To place an order or have questions, call 724-537-6480 or 724-879-4208.
“We love our veterans,” noted spokesperson Linda Butler.
