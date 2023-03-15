The Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of 108 Presby Way and North Chestnut Street, Derry, will host a Pork and Sauerkraut Dinner on Saturday, Match 18, from 2 p.m. until sold out.
The cost is $12 per meal. The menu includes pork, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, applesauce, roll, butter and dessert.
The organizers added in an email, "This is TAKEOUT only. Please pick up at the rear entrance to the Fellowship Hall at the back parking lot. Thank you for your support!"
