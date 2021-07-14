The Derry First United Methodist Church will host a Takeout Only Spaghetti Dinner on Saturday, July 24.
The meal includes spaghetti with sauce, meatballs, tossed salad, Italian bread, butter and cake. Cost of the dinner is $10.
Teri Sauers, administrative assistant, said, “You can place your order Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at 724-694-8333. The pickup time is 4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, July 24.”
Derry First UMC is located at 311 N. Ligonier St.
* * *
