St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 4480 state Route 981 in Trauger, is having a Takeout Only Ethnic Dinner on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Dinner includes halupki, haluski, pirohi, kolbasi and cake. Those who have placed orders are asked to drive around and pick up in back of social hall.
Tickets for $15 must be purchased in advance. Extra halupki may be preordered: $25/12, $15/six and also extra haluski: $7/quart. Call or text Marlene at 412-526-0285, Marge at 724-787-5631, or call the rectory at 724-423-3673.
Last day to preorder or purchase tickets is Oct. 13, according to Margaret Hulyk, ethnic dinner co-chair.
The Rev. Paul-Alexander Shutt, OSB, is administrator of the parish.
