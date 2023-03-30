Taiwan artists, Alabaster to perform April 8 at St. Emma's

International recording artists from Taiwan will perform with Alabaster Performing Arts 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at St. Emma’s Retreat House, 1001 Harvey Ave. north of Greensburg.
The husband and wife team are touring across the eastern United States. They call themselves "A Moving Sound" and will present songs and dances from the Philippines and the Asian Pacific Islands in indigenous costumes, according to Mary McCormack of Alabaster Performing Arts.
Scott Prairie of Greensburg met his wife, Mia, in Taiwan when the two formed their musical duo. When not on tour, Scott and Mia reside in Taiwan.
Tickets are $10, and reservations are required "due to limited seating." Call Alabaster to reserve your seats at 724-516-5189.
