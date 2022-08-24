Have you always wanted to try tai chi? Looking for a peaceful start to autumn days?
Penguin Court, a private preserve of Brandywine Conservancy located in Laughlintown, is hosting weekly tai chi practice, it was announced this week.
Six morning sessions (Aug. 24–Sept. 28) will give participants an introduction to the Yang-style 24 form, the most widely practiced tai chi form in the world.
Melissa Reckner, program manager, explained, “This hourlong outdoor practice integrates tai chi with healing and energizing qigong forms to support health and calm the spirit. No special equipment or prior knowledge is needed — just comfortable loose clothing, flexible shoes, sun protection, perhaps bug spray, and water to stay hydrated. Tai chi will take place outside on a natural lawn, which can be uneven in places, and you will be standing for an hour. Please bring a camp chair if you’ll need a rest in that time.
“The classes will build upon each other week after week, so we encourage you to make a six-week commitment; however, it is not required. Please register separately for each class that you’ll attend.”
Elizabeth Good, a certified and nationally registered teacher of integral qigong and tai chi, will lead the classes from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 24, Aug. 31, Sept. 7, Sept. 14, Sept. 21 and Sept. 28.
Each class is $10. Registration is required and may be completed at www.brandywine.org/conservancy/events.
