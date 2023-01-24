The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, now in its 94th year of service to the community, announces the Jan. 23 launch of its 2023 Annual Fund Campaign.
The campaign is led by Karen Azer, JSO board of trustees, and Edward Sheehan Jr., president and CEO of Concurrent Technologies Corp. The goal has been set for $160,000 in 2023. The JSO board of trustees and advisers have made personal pledges in excess of $40,000, and Concurrent Technologies Corp. has come forward with $10,000 in support, “ensuring a strong start for the campaign.”
The JSO has partnered with producer and director Matthew Otis of Bedford to create a video capturing the momentum and energy of a JSO concert in bringing the community together through music. Its focus includes this year’s move of the JSO offices to downtown Johnstown, the region’s landscape, various performing spaces and the talented musicians and singers of the JSO. The Grand Halle and State Theater of Johnstown are two of the featured locations.
This is the third year the JSO has launched the campaign using an innovative digital approach to the campaign kick-off, after the success of the approach for the 2021 campaign, which resulted in record-breaking support for this vital community service organization. The digital campaign will be available to all on the JSO’s website johnstownsymphony.org and social media channels.
The video features a large cast of musicians and community members. From the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra: Music Director James Blachly, cellist Darlene Lopresti, violinist John Repsher; in addition, Johnstown Symphony Community Strings Director Beth Pile, cellist Priscilla Ortiz; Inclined to Sing Chorus members Maggi and Miller Lazzari; JSO Chorus member and ambassador Dee Crownover; personnel manager Christopher Mantell; Executive Director Erin Codey; campaign co-chairs Azer and Sheehan, and Mark Addleman, president of the JSO board of trustees.
Blachly shared in an email release, “We are thrilled to be launching our 2023 Annual Fund by celebrating the homegrown talent of artists who grew up here, live here and have a deep connection to this area. There is so much talent to celebrate! I just want to say thank you – every one of you who makes the decision to support this orchestra becomes a key part of all that we do, from our professional orchestra to our vibrant youth programs, and our engagements in schools. Thank you for making this symphony an integral part of the growth of this region.”
Codey commented, “Johnstown Symphony Orchestra’s Annual Fund Drive provides crucial operating support to ensure the sustenance of the organization. As with symphony orchestras nationwide, the price of a concert ticket covers only a fraction of the expenses required to offer concerts, sustain educational programming, and serve the community through the many avenues’ music provides for growth, learning, collaboration and community pride. In a time when many performing arts organizations struggle to grow, the JSO has pushed forward to ensure the community has access to connection and inspiration through music. In addition to the professional orchestra, hundreds of community members participate in the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra, Johnstown Symphony Chorus, Inclined to Sing Children’s Chorus, and Community Strings avocational string orchestra, all under the umbrella of the JSO.”
Azer added, “I am filled with gratitude for the generosity of our community toward the JSO, and their continued support. It’s an honor to serve as co-chair of the campaign and to be part of the inspiring work the orchestra is doing to serve our community through music. No gift to the Annual Fund Campaign is too small, and you may be assured that it will be put to excellent use to ensure we can continue to provide music education, engagement and incredible experiences for all.”
Sheehan noted, “The community has continually demonstrated its belief in the importance of the arts and music to positively impact our regional economy and our quality of life through strong support for the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra. The JSO continues to build upon its creativity, energy and dedication in celebrating our region and talent. I am proud to be part of this campaign and organization, both as a personal contributor and co-chair, and through CTC’s support.”
To learn more, watch the 2023 video and become a partner in the mission by going to johnstownsymphony.org.
For other details about Season 94: Hometown and to stay up to date as plans develop for in-person events, visit http://www.johnstownsymphony.org/
