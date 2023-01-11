Derry First United Methodist Church will host its first dinner of 2023 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the church, 311 N. Ligonier St. and Route 217.
This will be the Swiss Steak Dinner, which includes Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, roll and dessert.
The cost of the meal is $13.
Teri Sauers, administrative assistant, said, “You can call and reserve yours now until Monday, Feb. 6. Contact the church office at 724-694-8333 Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.”
* * *
