The Verostko Center for the Arts will present the work of 14 graduating St. Vincent College seniors with an opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, the Unity Township campus announced Wednesday in an email release.
The evening celebration will also include readings from the recently published 2022-23 Generation Magazine, beginning at 7 p.m.
A collaboration between the college’s communication and fine arts departments, the exhibition features the work of seven communication majors: Brandon Hallick (East McKeesport), Kendall Jansoko (East McKeesport), Genevieve LaFosse (Latrobe), Lillian Joan Lickona (Rochester, New York), Sarah Mott (Greensburg), Hannah Noel (Latrobe), William Radan (Derry); three digital art and media majors: Carly Bodner (New Alexandria), Keegan Burd (Latrobe), Miriam-Moira Donovan (Winchester, Virginia); three sports and media majors: Iven Etienne (Miami, Florida), Luke Mich (Downingtown), Brennan Valladares (Eighty Four), and one studio art major: Julia Mathais (York).
“This showcase represents the first-time creative work completed by our digital art and media, communication, sports and media and studio art majors has been formally shown together,” explained David Safin, associate professor of communication and chair of the department of communication.
Students enrolled in the capstone course, digital media professional, were charged with completing a biographical project in the form of a video, website or magazine reflective of their personal identity and intentions as emerging creative professionals. Projects featured in the 2023 showcase demonstrate the technical and conceptual capacity of students’ interest in digital content creation.
“Collectively taken, this cohort of seniors produced projects that engage the parts of ourselves that are often left unspoken,” commented Andrew Julo, director/curator for the Verostko Center for the Arts. “The videos, paintings and websites that comprise the exhibit are evidence of students’ ability to use both digital and analog tools in the service of narrating ideas of deep personal significance.”
As part of the evening, St. Vincent’s Generation Magazine will also host a public reading to celebrate the launch of its 2022-23 issue. Current students, alumni, faculty and Benedictines will share selections from their literary work and discuss artwork featured in the annual publication beginning at 7 p.m. The event will also feature several short pieces originally performed at the Step into SVC’s Open Mic Night.
Both events are free, and reservations are not required. All are welcome.
The 2023 Senior Showcase runs through May 5. During the spring 2023 semester, the Verostko Center is open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m., and Thursdays from 1 to 6 p.m. To make an appointment outside the center’s normal hours, visitors are encouraged to email verostkocenter@stvincent.edu.
The center is located on the second floor of the Dale P. Latimer Library on the Unity Township campus of St. Vincent College.
