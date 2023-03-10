St. Vincent College will host a panel discussion featuring local women business leaders as part of its annual Women’s Week celebration, which is held in conjunction of International Women’s History Month.
The panel discussion, slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, in the Fred M. Rogers Center on SVC’s Unity Township campus, will feature four successful female professionals and entrepreneurs — Abby Geisel, manager of Global Brand Experience for FedEx; Laurie Havrisko, assistant to the superintendent student services for the Greater Latrobe School District; Taleesha Johnson, senior accountant for Red House Communications, and Victoria Piekut Bobak, CEO/co-founder of Wight Elephant Boutique.
Light refreshments will follow.
Dr. Dana Winters, executive director of the Fred Rogers Institute, will moderate the discussion. The event is free and open to the public; no prior registration is required.
The panel discussion is just one of the events slated to take place throughout the week; the college will host additional guest speakers, holding a special blessing for the women of SVC and having additional programming and activities to celebrate the women in the SVC community.
ABOUT THE PANELISTS
• Abby Geisel is currently the manager of Global Brand Experience at FedEx. Her team protects and advances the FedEx brand globally while also inspiring action to drive and measure brand relevance. Abby has a decade of experience in marketing and communications for both private and public sector companies large and small. A strong proponent of the power of authentic and servant leadership, Abby looks for opportunities to showcase the incredible work her teams accomplish to drive organizational goals.
Abby holds an M.B.A. from the University of Pittsburgh Katz Graduate School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in communication from St. Vincent College. She was also named to the 2021 Pittsburgh Business Times 30 Under 30 list and invited to participate in the 2021 International Women’s Forum Global Conference as one of three regional attendees. Additionally, Abby is an alumna of Leadership Pittsburgh’s Leadership Development Initiative for rising professionals. In her free time, Abby enjoys indoor cycling, reading and exploring Pittsburgh’s many neighborhoods with her boyfriend, Bill, and their Saint Bernard, Buck.
• Laurie Havrisko, assistant to the superintendent student services at the GLSD, strives to ensure that all students have access to a high-quality education in order to prepare them to become contributing members of the global community. Laurie received her B.S. in psychology with minors in biology and religious studies from St. Vincent College. She continued her education at St. Vincent, receiving her M.S. in special education and M.S. in administration and supervision. Laurie earned her Superintendent’s Letter of Eligibility from PennWest California and is currently a second-year Ph.D. student in the Community Engagement program at Point Park University.
Havrisko believes that her well-rounded liberal arts education at St. Vincent College provided numerous opportunities to engage with other professionals throughout Westmoreland County. A community-focused college experience helped to prepare her for life and work after graduation. Opportunities to participate in sports and other extracurricular activities deepened these connections and opened additional networking experiences. In her current role with the Greater Latrobe School District, Laurie is able to directly apply the knowledge she gained while at St. Vincent to support the students and families throughout the district.
• Taleesha Johnson currently works at Red House Communications as a senior accountant. She graduated from St. Vincent College with a degree in communication and earned her M.B.A. from Point Park University and an additional master’s degree in exercise science and health promotion from California University of Pennsylvania.
Taleesha serves as a committee chair for the Promise Legacy, an alumni organization that demonstrates the valuable impact of The Pittsburgh Promise and supports its mission. She is also a member of the St. Vincent College Alumni Council. Taleesha is a mom to a busy 2-year old, teaches fitness classes, and recently started a photobooth business with her best friend. In 2021, Taleesha was a Pittsburgh Business Times 30 under 30 honoree.
• Victoria Piekut Bobak’s entrepreneurial spirit has flourished as the CEO/co-founder of her women’s fashion company, Wight Elephant Boutique. Started in 2016 out of her college apartment, her business is projected to hit over $2 million in sales in 2023.
Bobak was honored by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, named one of “Pittsburgh’s 50 Finest” for her charitable efforts, and most recently was awarded the title of Miss Pennsylvania USA 2020, competing live on national television for the title of Miss USA.
Facing two health conditions in her youth, POTS and EDS, Victoria developed courage, resilience and a passion that she carries in all areas of life, according to SVC public relations.
