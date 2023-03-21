SVC to host Dr. Timothy O’Malley for 'Eucharistic Vocation' lecture

St. Vincent College will welcome Dr. Timothy O’Malley from the University of Notre Dame to deliver a lecture titled “The Eucharistic Vocation of the Catholic University.”
The lecture will be hosted by the Center for Catholic Thought and Culture, the St. Vincent College theology department and the St. Vincent Archabbey.
The lecture culminates a yearlong effort at St. Vincent College for the National Eucharistic Revival as called for by the U.S. Catholic Bishops.
A group of students, faculty and monks have been participating in a reading group about the history of the Eucharist.
Dr. O’Malley is the director of education at the McGrath Institute for Church Life and the academic director of the Notre Dame Center for Liturgy. Originally from Knoxville, Tennessee, he received his undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame, majoring in theology and philosophy. O’Malley completed his M.T.S. in liturgical studies also at Notre Dame before completing his doctorate at Boston College in theology and education, focusing on an Augustinian approach to liturgical formation.
The lecture will take place 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, in the St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica, Fraser Purchase Road, Unity Township. The event is free and open to the public; no prior registration is required.
