SVC’s Music at Midday series to continue with mother-daughter flute and piano duo

St. Vincent College Concert Series, together with the Verostko Center for the Arts, announced the December installment of Music at Midday featuring Christina Andrae on flute and Sylvia Andrae on piano.
The concert will take place Wednesday, Dec. 7, in the Verostko Center, located on the 2nd floor of the Dale P. Latimer Library, on the Unity Township campus. The 12:30 p.m. concert is free, open to all, and reservations are not required.
The mother-daughter duo will play a selection of music to celebrate the Advent/Christmas season as well as some classical favorites.
Immediately before and following the performance, the Office of Global and Community Engagement invites visitors to peruse a small market of handmade items, fair-trade coffee, chocolate and home décor. The market will benefit Unidas Para Vivir Mejor, United for a Better Life, a women's not-for-profit cooperative based in Esperanza, Guatemala, that creates and sells handmade gifts to support an alternative elementary school, daycare and medical clinic in their community. Proceeds from the sale will be donated back to UPAVIM to support the community's elementary school and daycare.
The Fair-Trade Market will be open inside the Verostko Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, through Friday, Dec. 9.
• Christina Andrae earned a Master of Music in flute performance from The Pennsylvania State University and a Bachelor of Arts (music major, sociology minor) from Westminster College (New Wilmington). While at Penn State, she was also a graduate teaching assistant in flute. Christina is an active freelance musician, member of the Friday Evening Music Club of Greensburg and Pittsburgh Flute Club and flute instructor at SVC. Christina has worked full time at St. Vincent College since 2006 and is currently assistant director of human resources.
• Sylvia Andrae is organist at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Greensburg and is a frequent freelance accompanist. She taught organ and piano for 33 years in the Community Music Program at Seton Hill University and is active in the Westmoreland Choral Society, Friday Evening Music Club of Greensburg and American Guild of Organists. A native of Maryland, Sylvia earned her bachelor's degree from Lenoir Rhyne University in North Carolina and a master's degree from Union Theological Seminary in New York City.
