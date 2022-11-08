SVC’s Music at Midday series to continue with band Phineas Gage

The St. Vincent College Concert Series together with the Verostko Center for the Arts announce the November installment of Music at Midday will feature the faculty rock band Phineas Gage.
Stop by the Verostko Center (second floor, Dale P. Latimer Library) on Friday, Nov. 11, for a live set featuring acoustic covers as well as an original song.
The 12:45 p.m. concert is free, open to all, and reservations are not required.
Having performed venues on and off St. Vincent’s Unity Township campus for over a decade, Phineas Gage includes faculty members Dr. Eric Mohr, assistant professor of philosophy in the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences (AHSS); Dr. Michael Rhodes, associate professor of biology in the Herbert W. Boyer School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Computing; Dr. Mark Rivardo, professor of psychological science in AHSS, and drummer Ron Weaver.
Friday’s performance is joined by two other offerings in the college’s Concert Series’ November lineup. Mezzo-soprano Marianne Cornetti and pianist Susanna Lemberskaya will perform operatic and American music 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the Robert S. Carey Performing Arts Center. A freewill offering will be taken.
The following Wednesday, Nov. 16, St. Vincent is slated to host the Barcelona-based Montserrat Boys Choir at 7:30 p.m. in the St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica. Tickets for the world-renowned choir featuring nearly 50 voices can be found at https://www.eventsquid.com/event/18459. A portion of each ticket sold benefits the Students First Fund at St. Vincent College.
