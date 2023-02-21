The St. Vincent College Players will present four performances of the musical “Once Upon a Mattress” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, through Saturday, Feb. 25, with a matinee performance 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, in the Performing Arts Center of the Robert S. Carey Student Center on the Unity Township campus.
Tickets are all general admission and will be available beginning one hour prior to each show in the box office of the Performing Arts Center. The theatre doors will open 30 minutes prior to the start of each performance.
The cost is $15 per adult and $10 for a child 12 and under. St. Vincent students, faculty, staff and Benedictines will be admitted free with valid ID.
“Once Upon a Mattress” is a 1959 musical comedy with music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Bare and book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller and Marshall Barer. The musical premiered off-Broadway at the former Phoenix Theatre on May 11, 1959, before transferring later that year to Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre (at the time known as the Alvin Theatre). It is an adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s 1835 fairy tale “The Princess and the Pea,” which is about a princess who must prove that she is royalty by a test of her sensitivity.
The SVC Players production will be directed by Greggory Brandt, assistant professor of theatre in the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences and producing artistic director of St. Vincent Summer Theatre.
“This musical holds a special place in my heart as it was the first musical I ever saw, back in fifth grade,” explained Brandt. “My brother was ‘The Jester,’ and I was bitten by the musical bug that evening. I love the message of this show, too: be strong, be who you are and have the strength to be different.”
Leslie Hanson serves as the choreographer, Beth Shari as the costume designer and Hazel Braun as the music director. The set has been designed by Chad Costillo.
The cast includes:
Anna Doelling, a senior biology major from Latrobe, as Queen Aggravain
Kelsy Levendosky, a senior nursing major from North Huntingdon Township, as Lady Larken
Spencer Millay, a sophomore criminology, law and society major from Montoursville, as Prince Dauntless
Josie Rodell, a senior history major from Latrobe, as Princess Winnifred
Maggie Sullivan, a senior music performance major from Waldorf, Maryland, as Nightingale of Samarkand
Mac Nowalk, a junior theology major from Arlington, Virginia
Lillian Joan Lickona, a senior communication major from Rochester, New York, as Princess #12 and a dancer
Ray Duffy, a senior history major from Bexley, Ohio, as The Wizard
Brayden Gibson, a sophomore environmental engineering major from Warren, Ohio, as King Sextimus the Silent
Andrew Downs, a sophomore math major from Loyalhanna, as Sir Harry
David Collins, a junior English major from Oakmont, as Jester
Joe Valenty, a junior economics major from Carnegie, as Sir Studley
Sullivan Kennedy, a sophomore mechanical engineering major from Belle Vernon, as Sir Luce
Reilly McKay, a junior communication major from Ligonier, as 1st Knight
Nicolas Domico, a junior cybersecurity major from Clearfield, as 2nd Knight
Abigail McGinnis, a freshman music performance major from Hollsopple, as 1st Lady in Waiting (Rowena)
Ava Adams, a sophomore communication major from Altoona, as 2nd Lady in Waiting (Merrill)
Rachel Andreola, a senior math major from Pittsburgh (15236), as 3rd Lady in Waiting (Lucille) and a dancer
Sarah Hartner, a sophomore digital art and media major from Irwin, as Emily (Chambermaid) and an ensemble member
Monica Slattery, a freshman theology major from Mount Airy, Maryland, as Lady Mabelle (French)
The ensemble includes:
Abigail Karkowski, a freshman criminology, law and society major from Ridley Park
Lindsey Benjamin, a junior biology major from St. Marys
Francesca Florie, a senior integrated science-allied health major from Ellwood City
Helen Kish, a senior mechanical engineering major from Pittsburgh (15237)
Angelina Bucci, a junior biochemistry major from Lower Burrell
Caitlin Hopkins, a sophomore video and animation major from Lower Burrell
Nora Cabala, a sophomore date science major from Summerhill
Maddie Klun, a sophomore communication major from Minneapolis, Minnesota
Azzia Berestecki, a junior middle grade math education major from West Newton
Kelly Burd, an undeclared freshman from Latrobe
Samantha Lantz, a senior early childhood education major from Jefferson Hills
Alyson Frank, a senior math education major from Allison Park, who is also a dancer
Dancers include:
Grace Luikart, a senior math major from West Newton
Bella Ladisic, a junior environmental science major from Elizabeth
Aubrey Bacha, a junior communication major from West Newton
Ava Adams will be understudying Princess Winnifred, Abigail Karkowski will be understudying Queen Aggravain and Abigail McGinnis will be understudying Lady Larken.
Rachel Andreola serves as dance captain, and Madison Deen, a senior psychology major from Pittsburgh (15202) and Kate Lipscomb, a freshman data science major from Harmony, serve as the stage managers.
